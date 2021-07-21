2022 Porsche Macan Unveiled With New Exterior and Cabin Design, Updated Engine

For 2022, German automaker Porsche has recently announced a revamped version of its famous SUV, Macan. Although it is not drastically different from its predecessors, the new Macan, available as a basic, S, or GTS model, features a refined look, greater power, and a sprinkling of extra creature comforts that combine to make an already appealing package even more appealing.

The redesigned front end of the Macan is the most noticeable exterior modification. You'll note that the GTS's maw has become one massive black mass, abandoning the pre-refresh model's body colour divided front bumper.

There are some horizontal body-coloured elements in the lower bumper region, but the front grille and side intakes, now optically integrated into one single piece — just dominate the front of the Macan from the hood down. It is startling in the GTS, but Porsche made it considerably less noticeable in the Macan S. Rather than all black plastic, the front bumper is divided by a body colour piece that spans the width of the front bumper and extends upward to divide the side intakes from the grille once again.

A bigger diffuser was added to the back of the vehicle by Porsche. A new 3-D textured side blade is featured on the sides. It also includes the Sport Design mirrors as default. There are seven new wheel styles available, ranging in size from 19-inch to 21-inch.

The interior improvements are more important than anything else. The centre stack of physical buttons has been officially phased away in favour of the haptic touch centre control area featured in many other models such as the Cayenne and Panamera. It allows for a bigger central storage compartment, and Porsche included a new (shorter) gear lever inside the redesigned console.

A newly optional GT Sport steering wheel based on the 911 is a substantial improvement. Interior stitching options have been expanded to include Papaya, Gentian Blue, and Chalk.

Porsche increased the power output on all its available models. The new basic Macan's 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder produces 261 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, up 13 and 22 respectively. The 0-60 mph pace is 0.3 seconds faster than previously, lowering to 5.8 seconds when fitted with the Sport Chrono option, according to Porsche.

The 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine from the pre-refresh GTS boosts the Macan S's power and performance to 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. Its 0-60 mph time has been reduced by 0.5 seconds to 4.4 seconds; its peak speed has been increased to 160 mph, and PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) is included.

