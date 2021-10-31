2022 Range Rover SUV Unveiled Globally, All-Electric Model to be Introduced by 2024

The latest unveil by the British-based luxury SUV maker, Land Rover, marks the entrance of the manufacturer’s flagship vehicle, the Range Rover, into the fifth generation of its production. The 2022 Range Rover was recently unveiled and has blown away car aficionados. The car looks rugged yet luxurious, and the best part: it comes with a hybrid powertrain that maintains the authenticity of this elegant beast along with its pace with time. In addition, the company has promised a full-electric version of the vehicle latest by 2024.

In terms of looks, the new 2022 Range Rover doesn’t display drastic changes. However, beneath the metal, it carries an all-new avatar. The legacy, which started somewhere around the late 60s, has seen four vehicles honing the throne until the launch of the 2022 Range Rover, the fifth in the legacy. In a first, interested buyers of the 2022 Range Rover can now get their muse-on-wheels in four, five, and seven-seat configurations, depending on the preference and trim level. While the base framework is not very different from its predecessors, the bulk of the car oozes minimalism and suave.

The elements complementing the appearance include round-edged doors blending in with the body and the front grill that gives the face of the vehicle an attractive symmetry. All these subtle tweaks neatly wrap up the vision of the company that reimagines the definition of modern-luxury SUVs. The 2022 Range Rover is the result of MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture)- Flax, which ensures 50% more torsional rigidity and is an integral part of the redefined outlook of the company’s vehicles.

As far as the powertrains are concerned, the company is offering a variety of options to choose from. To-be owners of the new 2022 Range Rover can pick from two plug-in hybrids, three diesel-powered and three gas-fuelled SUVs. The advancements are seen not only in the engine but also in the interiors to match the technology being adopted by the rivals of the company.

The interiors boast four displays – a 13.7-inch instrument cluster, a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, an 11.4-inch entertainment display at front seatbacks, and an 8-inch touchscreen display at the centre armrest. The SUV is available in four trim levels, i.e., SE, HSE, Autobiography, and SV. Moreover, all four trims are offered to the customers in various themes.

