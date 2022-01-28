2022 Range Rover SV Luxury SUV Bookings Commence in India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it has commenced bookings for new Range Rover SV in India with a choice of design themes, details and materials. The flagship SUV, which is built by the brand’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) unit, comes with two engine options. A 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, which delivers 523BHP and 750Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre diesel powertrain that puts out 346BHP and 700Nm of torque.

The Range Rover SV will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time. LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with an electrically deployable club table and integrated refrigerator.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality.”

New Range Rover SV customers can choose from a selection of the standard colour palette or one of 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, the automaker noted. Customers can also specify a contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze (SV Serenity theme only), depending on the body colour chosen, it added.

ALSO READ: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Hits Public Roads For the First Time Since Unveil

Among other things, customers can also choose from 12 different types of wheels that can be specified, depending on the powertrain and design theme.

Also Watch:

Moreover, once it is launched in India, it will compete against the Mercedes Maybach GLS, Lexus LX and Bentley Bentayga. Given that company, we expect it to be priced around the Rs 3.5 - 4 crore mark.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.