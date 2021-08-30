2022 Renault Duster SUV Receives Zero Stars in Latest Latin NCAP Crash Test Ratings

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, latest results were released recently. The Renault Duster, produced in Latin America and Romania, with double airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, achieved zero stars under Latin NCAP’s latest protocol. Unlike the made-in-India Suzuki Swift which also received zero stars in NCAP, the Duster is not India-made model.

The New Duster was tested in frontal impact and side impact, whiplash and pedestrian protection as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC). In the Frontal impact the model showed unstable structure performance and a fuel leak. Side impact test showed high intrusion of the B-pillar and an open door during the test. In the potential scenario of a regulatory test under side impact regulation UN95 this car would fail because of the door opening.

Whiplash test showed poor neck protection. Child occupant performance showed low score as both child dummies heads contacted the vehicle interior, the lack of permanent airbag warning marking for passenger airbag disconnection and poor ISOFIX marking. Child Restraint Systems (CRS) installation showed also a poor score. Pedestrian protection was acceptable. Safety assist showed ESC met regulatory requirements and performed well until 80 km/h in ADAC Moose test and only until 60km/h under the Consumer testing scenario.

The popular SUV achieved 29.47% in Adult Occupant box, 22.93% in Child Occupant box, 50.79% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 34.88% in Safety Assist box. The New Duster for Latin America does not offer side body and side head protection airbags as standard like the model sold in Europe under Dacia brand. In the frontal impact the model showed unstable structure performance and a fuel leakage. Side impact test showed high intrusion of the B-pillar and an open door during the test.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said “Sadly, we see very bad results for two vehicles that are highly marketed in our region. Once again we see betrayed the trust that consumers place in certain manufacturers. It is very discriminating that, after more than 10 years of evaluating the safety performance of vehicles marketed in Latin America and the Caribbean, we continue to see 0-star cars.

In terms of vehicle safety, we are still treated as second-class citizens just so that some manufacturers can save money on vehicle production. The money these manufacturers save translates into fatalities and serious injuries that impact families and the economy of our region. Latin America doesn’t deserve more 0-star cars, enough of low-safety cars”.

