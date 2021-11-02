2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Gets Black Badge Treatment and it Looks Lethal

Rolls-Royce has introduced the new Ghost sedan with the Black Badge treatment. The latest luxury sedan is a more individual version of the model unveiled introduced last year and is aimed at bringing younger consumers into Rolls-Royce’s fold. The Ghost Black Badge finished in the dark black paint job gets an increase in power to 592 horsepower.

The all-wheel-drive Ghost adds a new ‘Low’ driving mode, which improves driving functions, including gearshifts and a tweaked exhaust note. Other dynamic tweaks over the donor car include a bespoke throttle map, more voluminous air springs, the raising of the brake pedal’s biting point and revised tuning for the all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering systems.

The Ghost Black Badge appropriates many developments from its Black Badge siblings – the Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan. The Spirit of Ecstasy and the grille are also finished in a darker chrome shade. Riding on a set of unique 21-inch carbon fiber wheels, the rotating discs are slightly tinted so the carbon weave is visible on the rims.

The new Ghost has an updated interior with black wood veneers and technical fabrics and a minimalist interior clock flanked by a new update for the LED illuminated fascia. The Black Badge model gets a bright blue leather interior with a diamond like pattern carbon and metallic fiber weave in the trim. There’s also a Rolls-Royce staple, the starlit headliner.

Standard Ghost models are powered by a 563-hp twin-turbocharged 6.75 liter V-12 engine. The Black Badge increases output to 664 pound-feet of torque, available from just 1,700rpm. The ZF eight-speed transmission is specially tuned for the Black Badge to enhance the higher power from the 12-cylinder engine. The new Ghosts have air springs and rear-axle steering.

At home, the second-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost sells at Rs 6.95 crore (standard) and Rs 7.95 crore (ex-showroom).

