2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift Design Sketches Revealed Ahead of Global Debut - Details Here

Skoda’s latest offering is a facelift update of its Karoq SUV. First introduced in 2017, Karoq, due for a mid-cycle facelift, is getting revised after four years. The Czech car manufacturer has now teased the forthcoming Karoq SUV with official design sketches that reveal a slightly more sporty exterior profile. The 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift has undergone a design and technology update.

Additional dark chrome elements on the front as well as rear profile are likely to highlight the sporty visual touches. The upcoming Karoq Facelift’s sketch images indicate that the model will look identical to Skoda’s Kushaq. At the front, the grille appears to have been reworked as it gets larger. Flanked by new sharp LED headlamps, it features a hexagonal design and double slats. The twin LED DRLs to have a split-up design element along with a LED fog lamp positioned below. The SUV gets revamped bumpers and the side profile houses huge wheel-arches along with new dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails atop.

Moving to the rear profile, taillights have been stretched out in Skoda Karoq as it gets slimmer LED taillamps. Skoda’s badging on the tailgate replaces the company logo. The company is yet to reveal its interior but is likely to offer more features in the new SUV compared to the outgoing model. The upcoming Karoq does not receive any mechanical changes. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that generates 148 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The 2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift is set to make its global premiere on November 30. The unveiling in India is expected in early 2022. Last year, the old Karoq arrived in India in limited numbers as a CBU but was temporarily discontinued ahead of the debut of Kushaq. Skoda Slavia is the next eye candy for auto lovers. The model in the mid-size sedan segment is scheduled for a launch this month.

