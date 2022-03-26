2022 Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Spotted During Road Tests - Details Here

The year 2022 is touted as the time for electric two-wheelers in India. The push for a greener alternative has propelled India as one of the biggest markets for electric two-wheelers and global manufacturers are scrambling for a piece of that. Just like many automakers, Suzuki is one of the brands which is working most actively on electric scooters. The Japanese manufacturer has been investing its time and resources in developing an electric two-wheeler for the Indian market.

The company has been testing a prototype that could be the marque’s first electric scooter in the country for more than a year now. The upcoming two-wheeler is speculated to be a fully electric derivative of Burgman 125, has been spied testing once again recently. The Burgman Street 125 is one of Suzuki’s best sellers and the latest spy shots of its electric iteration are very familiar to its conventional sibling.

According to RushLane, automotive enthusiast Saubhagya Vasdev shared the latest spy shots and unlike the previous instances, the test mule was completely undisguised. The spy shot of the electric scooter shows a dual-tone livery with blue and white colours, the blue accents signifying its no tailpipe emission credentials and the latest spy images show the absence of an exhaust canister as well.

Other noticeable features include a grey sleeve around the footboard, twin shock absorbers at the rear, probably to carry the additional weight of the lithium-ion battery pack. A redesigned rear fender and a new rear tyre hugger, among others. Overall the exterior of the test mule appears very similar to conventional Burgman Street. Additionally, the reflector now gets re-positioned above the registration plate instead of being placed below the plate. Few more visual details from the electric scooter have been carried forward from Burgam Street such as a similar set of alloy wheels and a chunky grab rail for pillion.

While talking about the features, the upcoming vehicle is expected to get an updated digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, USB charger, full-LED headlight and large under-seat storage among others.

However, the company has not yet revealed information regarding the powertrain and other technical details of the vehicle. But the Burgman’s electric iteration may feature a 3-4kWh battery pack and a 4-6kWh electric motor. It is also being said the model will likely have an electric range of around 80 to 90 kilometres on a single charge. Suzuki hasn’t yet confirmed the exact launch date, but it is expected to officially break cover in the latter half of 2022 in India. The vehicle will rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak EV, TVS iQube, Ather 450X etc. once launched.

