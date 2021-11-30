2022 Suzuki S-Cross Reaches Dealerships in Europe Ahead of Global Launch

Japanese automaker Suzuki recently unveiled the 2022 version of its popular car S-Cross with an announcement that the vehicle will first arrive in Europe before making a global debut in the upcoming months. The model has now started arriving in Suzuki dealerships in Europe bearing the brand name ‘SX4 S-Cross’. The new S-Cross sports completely fresh design dynamics and has a SUV-like body unlike its predecessor that had low slung roofline and cross over styling. The dimension, however, has been left unchanged. The new S-Cross measures the same 4300 mm in length, 1785 mm in width, 1585 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2600 mm.

Upfront is a large gloss black grille that sports a honeycomb mesh pattern and a prominent chrome line running between the two headlamps. The headlamps on this offering are wider than before and sport tri-beam LED elements, and are housed into the front grille of the S-Cross.

The SUV feel of the vehicle has been extended to the side as well, but the company has limited its dual-tone alloy design only to select top models of the vehicle.

The back of the S-Cross sports a roof spoiler, wraparound tail-lamps, updated bumper and silver skid plate.

Suzuki has gone for a minimalistic all-black design for the dashboard of the car which houses a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The seats, however, get grey colours and add a dual-tone to the overall cabin space of the new S-Cross. The armrest on the front can also be doubled up as a storage space.

But can the S-Cross deliver SUV-like performance?

Suzuki has packed this machine with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid in place. The setup is tuned to produce a maximum output of 127 bhp and a peak torque of 235 Nm. Suzuki is also offering an all grip all-wheel-drive system that runs in Auto, Snow, Lock and Sport modes.

When is the new S-Cross coming to India?

Suzuki is yet to make a formal announcement of the new S-Cross’ debut in India.

