2022 Tata Tigor EV Gets Extended Range, Launched at Price of Rs 12.49 Lakhs in India

Tata Motors has launched the 2022 Tigor EV with enhanced driving range at an introductory price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. Offered in four trim levels namely XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX, it now gets 10 new features and an extended range of 315 km on a single charge.

The 2022 Tata Tigor EV has been presented in a new Magnetic Red color option with features such as Leatherette upholstery, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps and Cruise Control. Furthermore, the all-electric sedan gets new bells and whistles in the form of Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, Smartwatch Connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit as standard across the entire range.

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. With 50,000 Tata EVs on road and an 89% market share (YTD), we at Tata Motors are solely driving this shift with our extensive portfolio. The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratize the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch."

Similar to what it did with Nexon EV Prime, Tata Motors is extending a free of cost feature update pack to current Tigor EV owners through a software update. These existing customers can have their vehicles upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorized service center starting 20th December, 2022.

Powered by a 26 kWh battery pack with IP67 certification, the 2022 Tata Tiago EV comes with an ARAI certified range of 315 km on a single charge. It has top power of 74 bhp and peak torque of 170 Nm.

“In line with our New Forever philosophy, it is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. Our deep insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometers covered on Indian roads has helped us understand and deliver better efficiency and range. We are happy to present to you the new Tigor.ev with an extended range of 315km (ARAI certified) – More Tech, More Luxe, More.ev.," added Chandra.

