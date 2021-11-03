2022 Tesla Model 3, Model Y Gets Extended Range, to Return Upto 576Km on Single Charge

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has updated Model 3 and Model Y ranges with the 2022 model year, and most of them have got higher ranges — though it depends on the wheels. In an overnight update to its online configurator, Tesla changed the ranges of several of its most popular Model 3 and Model Y trims.

The update seems to coincide with Tesla shifting production to the 2022 model year, reports Electrek.

Model years are not as big a deal with Tesla as it is with most other automakers since the electric automaker doesn’t wait for a new model year to implement changes in its vehicles.

It continuously introduces new features and changes throughout the year as they are ready for production. However, some model years coincide with bigger changes, the report said.

For the 2022 model year, Tesla appears to have made changes that affected the range of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. For the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the range went from 262 to 272 miles on a single charge.

That’s on the “standard" 18-inch wheels, which are only standard in price, as in cheaper, because Tesla now has the 19-inch wheels selected by default on the online configurator, as per the report.

With the 19-inch wheels, the range falls to 267 miles. Also, Tesla doesn’t seem to refer to the base Model 3 as a “Standard Range Plus."

Now it only refers to it as “Rear-Wheel Drive" and the different battery packs are only differentiated by the Model 3 Dual Motor also being called “Long Range".

The Model 3 Long Range goes from 353 to 358 miles with the 18-inch wheels. With 19-inch wheels, the range goes down to 334 miles on a single charge.

The Model Y Long Range also got a bump. It went from 326 to 330 miles of range However, when it comes to the Model 3 Standard Range, which is not being called “Standard Range" anymore, Tesla recently announced that it is moving all “standard range" vehicles to LFP batteries.

