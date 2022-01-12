2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift Launched in India at Rs 41.70 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of the New Camry Hybrid with updated design changes priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In terms of changes, on the outside, the front bumper has been updated with a new design and same goes for the grille. On the side, there are updated alloy wheels. On the inside, the interiors also see design updates and now come with a floating type bigger 9-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The design of the ornamentation has also been refreshed with a black engineered wood effect film with a composite pattern.

Additionally, the hybrid sedan is now available in a new exterior color of Metal Stream Metallic in addition to the existing colors of Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black.

Speaking about the launch of the New Camry Hybrid, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Over the years, it (Camry) has endeared itself to thousands of customers and we are confident the New Camry Hybrid will attract many more with its carefully thought-out design and luxurious features. Since its introduction in 2013, the Camry Hybrid is well established in the Indian market and is a testament to Toyota’s unwavering efforts towards a carbon-neutral environment.”

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine which is coupled with a Motor Generator delivering a combined output of 218 PS. Drivers can choose from three driving modes - Sport, Eco and Normal. In the Sport Mode, the engine improves acceleration response by non-linear throttle control.

As per Toyota, the adoption of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) enables high body rigidity, unprecedented comfort, and fun-to-drive characteristics besides improved stability and superior handling delivering a combination of sportiness and spaciousness.

The sedan also has ventilated front seats and Sequential Shift with Paddles. Its cabin is accentuated with a range of advanced features like 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, ORVM and Tilt-Telescopic Steering Column with Memory Function, Wireless Smartphone Charger, and Heads-Up Display. Further, comfortable Rear Seats with Recliner, Power Assisted Rear Sunshade, Audio and AC Controls on a capacitive touch panel, placed on the rear arm rest provide a luxurious experience. A three-zone personal air-conditioning releases refreshing nanoe positive ions that moisturize the skin and hair while deodorizing the cabin. There is also a Tilt and Slide Moon Roof with Retractable Sunshade and a Front Power tilt.

On the safety front, the Camry Hybrid offers 9 SRS Airbags, Parking Assist with Back Guide Monitor, Clearance & Back Sonar, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold Function, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System among others.

The New Camry’s hybrid battery comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometres (whichever comes first). Bookings for the New Toyota Camry Hybrid are open.

