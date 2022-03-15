2022 Toyota Glanza, Based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, to Launch in India Today: Watch LIVE Here

2022 Toyota Glanza Launch: The Toyota Glanza is set to be launched with a new design and new feature updates which could be in line with what we saw as updates on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Toyota Glanza, this time however, could come with slight design changes which helps it differentiate itself from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, unlike the outgoing model which was identical barring the logo of Maruti Suzuki being replaced by the Toyota logo. Based on the teasers released by Toyota thus far, it is evident that the Glanza will come with different alloy wheels, front grille, LED DRLs and front bumper in comparison to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Toyota has also been teasing the 2022 Toyota Glanza through teaser videos through which we can say that the pdated Glanza might even sport a different colour dual-tone colour on the dashboard. The top-end Baleno comes with a dark navy blue theme which sets it apart from most of the competition. Other than that, expect the equipment levels and features to remain pretty much the same as the new Baleno. The badges too, of course, will be different just like before and it will be interesting to note the changes that Toyota has made to the Glanza facelift.

WATCH TOYOTA GLANZA LAUNCH LIVE:

Furthermore, expect prices to be slightly more than the Baleno as well. Toyota could continue to provide the three-year warranty on the new Glanza, which gives it a slight edge in comparison to the Baleno, which only comes with a two-year/40,000-kilometre warranty. Another intriguing area of interest is that Toyota does not sell any cars in India with an AMT gearbox, however, the Glanza might change that.

However, it’s fairly certain that it will come with the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet K12N engine which produces 90hp and 113Nm of torque. It will get the five-speed manual transmission for sure, but there’s no confirmation on the AMT, just yet. The new Baleno was recently launched in India for a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-range AMT equipped version retails at 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it marginally more affordable than the previous generation model.

