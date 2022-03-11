2022 Toyota Glanza Bookings Open Ahead of Launch in India - Here's What We Know So Far

Toyota has opened bookings for the new Glanza in India at a price of Rs 11,000. The car comes as a product of Toyota’s partnership with Maruti Suzuki. Toyota is all set to launch the 2022 Glanza on March 15. However, the car was spied on, resulting in leaking of the vehicle’s specifications ahead of the official launch. The excitement is double for the revamped Toyota Glanza since similar features pertaining to performance and appearance will also be seen in the new Baleno. Ever since the Toyota-Suzuki merger, the two companies have been churning cars that only differ in terms of the logo.

A horde of new changes can be seen in the 2022 Toyota Glanza in terms of exterior and interior. According to a Cartoq report, one of the first changes that is glaring is the increase in the variants available. Unlike the previous Toyota Glanza which only offered two variants – V and G – the new 2022 Toyota Glanza will offer four variants – E, V, G, S. However, the changes are subtle and almost non-existent under the hood.

Advertisement

Looking at the exteriors, the updated and revamped model of the Glaza will get sleeker headlamps adorned with brand new L-shaped DRLs.

The bumper accompanying the headlights will feature chrome-surrounded fog lamps. The 2022 Toyota Glanza will run on the tarmac flaunting the newly designed alloy wheels. The dimensions of the car did not go under changes.

Coming to the insides of the car, the 2022 Toyota Glanza will have a technology-laden dashboard with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system as its highlight. The infotainment packs additional features such as wireless smartphone connectivity. A 360-degree camera, Head-up Display unit, and Amazon Alexa support and navigation are among other features.

Also Watch:

A very important tweak that the customers will get to see in the 2022 Toyota Glanza is in the safety of the car. The top-end variant of the vehicle will come equipped with Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, and six airbags. Apart from that, the 2022 Glanza will be equipped with brake assist, ISOFIX child seat, and ABS with EBD.

The new 2022 Glanza will also be more fuel-efficient and will come equipped with an Idle Start/Stop system. This will shut down the engine when the car comes to a stop and will start it up again when the driver engages with the clutch, saving fuel.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.