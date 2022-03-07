2022 Toyota Glanza to Launch in India on March 15 - All You Need to Know

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be launching the updated Glanza in India, after recently sharing a sneak peek into the upcoming premium hatchback. The Japanese automaker says that their latest product is scheduled to be launched on March 15, and is set to boast of a plethora of new & unique design features, exclusively created by designers at Toyota. Moreover, the 2022 Glanza will also be equipped with a technologically advanced connected feature. Just from the image provided by the company, it’s pretty clear that the Glanza will sport different alloy wheels, front grille, LED DRLs and front bumper in comparison to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a car which it is based on, just like before.

From the short video teaser posted on Toyota India’s website, it seems like the updated Glanza might even sport a different colour dual-tone colour on the dashboard. The top-end Baleno comes with a dark navy blue theme which sets it apart from most of the competition. Other than that, expect the equipment levels and features to remain pretty much the same as the new Baleno. The badges too, of course, will be different just like before and it will be interesting to note the changes that Toyota has made to the Glanza facelift.

Furthermore, expect prices to be slightly more than the Baleno as well. Toyota could continue to provide the three-year warranty on the new Glanza, which gives it a slight edge in comparison to the Balneo, which only comes with a two-year/40,000-kilometre warranty. Another intriguing area of interest is that Toyota does not sell any cars in India with an AMT gearbox, so that leaves a slight chance wherein the new Glanza gets a CVT gearbox, just to differentiate it from the Baleno. Do note that this is just conjecture at the moment, and there is no official word on the variants or gearbox options.

However, it’s fairly certain that it will come with the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet K12N engine which produces 90hp and 113Nm of torque. It will get the five-speed manual transmission for sure, but there’s no confirmation on the AMT, just yet. The new Baleno was recently launched in India for a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-range AMT equipped version retails at 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it marginally more affordable than the previous generation model. How will the Glanza stack up against the competition? We are sure to get an answer next week!

