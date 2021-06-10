2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Debuts With Twin-Turbo V6 Engine, Gets Host of Changes Inside Cabin

Toyota has finally unveiled the new Land Cruiser. The off-road icon's latest generation of its Land Cruiser SUV is called the LC300. The 200 Series Land Cruiser introduced in 2007 gets replaced for a lighter, more powerful version with more features. The new Land Cruiser was revealed at a digital event held in UAE and will be initially available only in Russia and Middle Eastern countries. The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will later be available in select markets across the world but there is no word if it will make it to the American and Indian shore anytime soon.

Toyota Land Cruiser cabin

As per reports, the new Land Cruiser rides on a version of Toyota's TNGA platform named GA-F. Also the V8 engine has been ditched for a twin-turbo V6 naturally aspirated engine. The off-road SUV will get a host of changes inside the cabin, definitely going more premium. Toyota has introduced a fingerprint identity verification technology in the SUV. A 9-inch infotainment system with an upgrade capacity to a 12.3-inch unit comes with the latest offering. The system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV offers a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a head-up display.

Toyota is offering two engine options - first is a twin-turbo V6 3.5-litres petrol unit which can produce 409 horsepower and a peak torque of 650 Nm. The second one is the diesel engine option with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo unit. It has the capacity to generate 305 horsepower and a torque of 700 Nm. Both the engines will be attached to a ten-speed automatic gearbox.

On the outside, the Land Cruiser 300 has its predecessor. The Land Cruiser's version of the company’s New Global Architecture is still body-on-frame. The rig's four-wheeling aptitude is bolstered by its Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System. Toyota has maintained the old Land Cruiser's dimensions for the forthcoming model year.

