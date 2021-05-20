2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 SUV Images Leaked Ahead of Global Debut in May-End This Year

The new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300 series could well be making its debut as soon as the end of this month. An internal document leak that has made its way to the internet suggests that the unveiling of the new iconic Land Cruiser could happen as soon as May end. The document has information on the mechanical upwards that will be made to the upcoming car.

New Trims Expected

The SUV could get an all-new GR Sport trim for the first time. The trim lineup of Land Cruiser could now comprise of the base GX-R, GR-S and a top-of-the-line ZX. Though this could vary from market to market.

According to Autocar , the GR- S trim has been modelled with an aim to provide a better off-road experience in comparison to the other variants of the SUV. In terms of mechanical power, the Land Cruiser GR-S will get front and rear locking differentials along with a new generation of Toyota’s Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS). KDSS features hydraulics to control the vehicles.

Engine and performance

The 2022 Land Cruiser will get a smaller turbocharged V6 motor as the company will be discontinuing the larger V* engines that were offered on the previous versions. The engine options include a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 304 bhp of max power and 687 Nm of torque. The other 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol engine offered will have an output of 414 bhp and 589 Nm of torque.

Exterior Design

Several leaked pictures of the SUV that have surfaced on the internet suggest the new-gen Land Cruiser will retain the original iconic design of the SUV. However, there will be some detailed changes to the look and design of the car. At front, the SUV gets a large horizontal 4 slot grille which is paired with a tri projector LED DRL headlamp setup. At the back, the SUV gets a squared-off design along with an elongated LED tail lamp. New-gen Land Cruiser will get 18 inch and 20-inch wheel options, depending on the trim.

Interior and features

The Land Cruiser LC 300 is expected to come loaded with features and a premium interior. It is expected to be equipped with a 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor system, four-zone climate control, heads up display and rear-seat entertainment system with dual touchscreens. The car will also be getting a 360-degree camera. Additionally, we will see premium leather upholstery, 14 speaker JBL sound system along many more features loaded in the car.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300 India launch

The SUV will go into production in mid-2021 and we will be seeing it in the international markets by the end of this year or early 2022. Though Toyota is expected to introduce the new-gen Land Cruiser in the Indian market, there has not been any confirmation about the expected timeline of the launch. So, in probability, the launch will happen after the international launch.

