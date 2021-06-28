2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 SUV Joins Dubai Police, Looks Ready to Curb Crime

The police and civil forces of the Middle East have been reinforced with the new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. With the new improvements making it more fuel-efficient and lighter in weight, the new model has been seen to surpass its predecessor in a range of ways. While the SUV's proportions remain constant, the next-generation vehicle is built on the new GA-F body-on-frame chassis. Toyota reduced the weight by 200kg by rebuilding the structure and enhancing its stiffness. The inside of the SUV has also been modified to give it a more luxurious appearance.

In addition to a 3D multi-terrain sensor and an electronic kinetic dynamic suspension system, the LC300 gains a 3D multi-terrain detector and an electronic kinetic dynamic suspension system to improve its off-road capabilities (EKDSS). According to Zigwheels, Toyota has also ditched the hefty V8 engines in favour of diesel and twin-turbo petrol V6 engines. Toyota includes a 10-speed automatic gearbox with the motors as default. The 4×4 drivetrain, which has made it extremely popular in the region, is the frosting on the cake.

Internationally, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 308 horsepower and 700 Nm of massive torque. The variant for the Middle East is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission. This motor has a power output of 414 hp and a torque output of 650 Nm.

Aston Martin One-77, Lykan HyperSport, Audi R8 and Bentley Continental GT are among the high-end automobiles owned by the Dubai Police Department. The recently introduced Toyota LC300, on the other hand, is unquestionably the hardest of the bunch.

The Toyota LC300 is the world's first ladder variant of the TNGA platform from the Japanese manufacturer. This makes the luxury SUV lighter, stronger, and more technologically sophisticated than the LC200 it replaces.

