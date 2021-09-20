2022 Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck Unveiled Featuring a Bolder Look, New Features and More

Almost after a 15-year wait, Toyota unveiled the 2022 Tundra pickup truck for the US markets on September 19 at the Detroit’s Motor Bella auto show. The Japanese automakers' new iteration of its oldest full-size pickup truck in production in the United States, underwent complete overhaul to thrust the long-time brand back into the competition dominated by the Detroit carmakers. Additionally, the carmaker also aims to expand its footprint in the highly profitable segment.

The new 2022 Tundra pickup features a bolder look, new technologies, but the surprising factor is the superfluous power it generates from a new twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V-6 engine. The Japanese automaker has replaced the 5.7-litre V-8 iForce engine used in Land Cruiser SUVs and will offer the new Tundra in two versions - a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V-6 engine and a hybridized twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre that is capable of generating 437 horsepower.

Besides the power quotient the Tundra gets a bigger and far more dominating rugged design than its current form/model. Among the major changes is the new massive front grille which also sports sleek LED headlight units. According to the details shared on their official website, it also stands on set of a massive 32.5-inch front wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tyres.

Toyota went for a more modern and jagged design with the Tundra's third generation, the interiors improvements are significant compared to its predecessor. The Tundra gets a 14.0-inch touchscreen (8.0-inch screen is standard version), to one-up Ford and Ram’s 12.0-inch screens and will be the first to Toyota model to use its new Audio Multimedia interface.

An analogue gauge cluster comes standard on the new Tundra’s base models, but a 12.3-inch digital screen will be available on the higher trims. The new pickup truck will also feature a massive sunroof and power-sliding rear windows as well. Increased safety and convenience features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Integrated Trailer Brake Controller (ITBC) and a Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) which helps in detecting vehicles approaching from either side.

The carmaker has not released fuel economy or pricing for the 2022 Tundra. The new pickup vehicle will be on sale by the end of the year and it will be built at Toyota's San Antonio, Texas facility.

