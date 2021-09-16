2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Unveiled Globally With 178-bhp Output

UK-basedTriumph Motorcycles unveiled its all-new Speed Triple 1200 RR globally on Tuesday, September 14 in a Youtube Premiere. The new Speed Triple is a half-faired racer with a design inspired by its predecessor Speed Triple 1200 RS. Drawing on the legacy of original cafe-races, RR is sporty enough but not too much, yet the sportiest of the Speed Triple series by Triumph. The new bike comes with a distinctive look, thanks to its round headlamp featuring a single-LED designer setup with the Triumph logo in the centre. There is a sleek taillight on its back as well.

The 830mm (32.7 inches) high seating position is sporty with a narrow tank. For the wanderers and photographers, its beautiful outline can provide a fine silhouette. The bike comes with two dual-colour editions: Red Hopper-Storm Grey and Crystal White-Storm Grey, both of which perfectly fit the sporty vibe of the bike, and the colours dipped in the dark give away the premium aesthetics.

The clip-on bars for the cafe-racer are lower and further forward than RS, which hints at the more focused ergonomics of the bike. Two discs on the front and one disc on the back handle braking with ABS. The 17-inch wheels are cast in aluminium alloy and are accompanied by Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 Tires. The bike features Öhlins EC2 semi-active suspension setup that is electronically adjustable. A single-sided swingarm is also present.

However, RR features the same 1,160cc three-cylinder engine as in RS. Capable of producing 178 BHP, 1200RR can generate a torque of 125 Nm. Compared to RS, RR is heavier by a kilogram. The claimed weight of RR is approximately 199 kg.

Priced £17,950 (Rs 18.30 lakh), the new Speed Triple 1200 RR is expected to hit the international market in 2022. How long it will take to reach the Indian market is not clear yet.

