2022 Volkswagen ID.6 7-Seater Electric SUV Unveiled Globally, Their Largest Yet

Volkswagen has been aggressively focusing on electric vehicles and the latest ID.6 SUV comes as the largest number member of the company's EV portfolio. The SUV will be available exclusively in China and is the biggest variant of Volkswagen's SUV lineup to date. This one is a larger version of the globally available ID.4 model. The ID.6 Crozz variant of the electric SUV will be manufactured by a joint venture between Volkswagen and Chinese government-owned FAW motors while the ID.6 X version will be jointly produced by Volkswagen and SAIC

For most features both the variants remain identical except for the difference between the design of LED headlights and taillights as well as bumpers. The new SUV shares the same MED platform as the globally available models of ID.3 and ID.4 by Volkswagen. The MED platform is also featured in Audi's Q4 Sportback E-Tron and Q4 E-Tron.

The base variant of the SUV will feature a rear-mounted single electric motor generating maximum power of 177 HP and will clock 0 to 100 kilometres per hour speed in an impressive 9.3 seconds. The dual-motor variant will however be significantly quicker generating maximum power of 302 HP and a peak torque of 310 NM and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometre per hour in 6.6 seconds. The wheelbase of the SUV has also been stretched by 116.7 inches which is still shorter than the Ioniq model of South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai which measures 118.1 inches in length. The ID.6 SUV will be sold in China in six or seven-seater options.

In order to make space for the third row, the ID.6 has been elongated to 192 inches by Volkswagen which makes it lengthier by 11.8 inches as compared to its conventional model cites.

