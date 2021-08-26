2022 Volkswagen Jetta Unveiled Globally With Upgraded Engine and Design

Volkswagen has unveiled an upgrade of its compact sedan Jetta in the US market. The 2022 Jetta has been introduced in 5 trim options that include the new S trim that replaces the R-Line available on the predecessors. The trim lineup of the new Jetta includes S, Sport, SE, SEL and GLI trims. The German automaker has introduced a series of new touches in the designs of this 2022 Jetta separating the car from its predecessors. 2022 Jetta features a stylish design housing the sloping roofline, resigned bumpers, sculpted hood, LED headlamps and a large refreshed black grille

Move on the side and the blacked-out B Pillars will grab your instant attention. The body colour OVRMs come fitted with indicators and the alloy offering on the car is available in two black options with a variety of sizes from 16 to 18 inch. The new 2022 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in three colour scheme options: Rising Blue, Oryx White and Kings Red

The list of drastic design changes continue to the inside and the car gets new seats along with a resigned steering wheel and a fresh gear shifter setup. The 10 inches fully digital instrument cluster of the Volkswagen Jetta sits in complete sync with the modern design touches used in the interiors.

Volkswagen has loaded the Jetta with modern convenience and safety features that include, emergency braking rear traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring among many others.

Powering the vehicle is a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 150 bhp coupled with 249 Nm of torque. The new engine setup replaces the 1.4-litre variant offering the previous versions of the car

The new Volkswagen Jetta is offered with a choice between a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Watch:

The higher Jetta GLI trim has a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol offering that produces maximum output of 228 bhp along with 349 Nm of peak torque. The transmission setup on this trim is a choice between a 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic dual-clutch setup

While Volkswagen is yet to reveal the pricing of the car, it confirmed that the Jetta 2022 will go on sale in the US market in the fourth quarter of 2021. Speculations suggest that the car could come at a price of around $20,000 (nearly Rs 14.8 lakh).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here