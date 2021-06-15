2022 Volkswagen Multivan Unveiled as a Successor to Caravelle MPV, Highlights Modern Design

The all-new Volkswagen Multivan is finally here as a stylish new model which will be exclusively available as a passenger-carrying vehicle. Volkswagen (VW) has marked one of the most remarkable restorations when it comes to MPVs with the new Multivan which will be replacing the Caravelle van transporter. VW has decided to let go of the Caravelle name to reflect that the new Multivan does not share its underpinnings with the commercial van anymore. A Ford-built successor, twinned with the Transit, it will be a standalone model.

The new Multivan sits on the MQB architecture that supports most of the company’s small and mid-size offerings. The multi van gets to adopt its foremost plug-in hybrid powertrain. The 7-seater has been given a revamped design, the highlight being the 1985 T3-generation Transporter which takes over to become a defining feature. The vehicle comes with a horizontally split, two-tone outfit. But sharp LED lights and a full-width grille becomes a large point of difference compared to the outgoing Caravelle.

According to Volkswagen, the Multivan is more spacious and flexible from the inside. So a new ductile seating system and multifunction table can be expected. The five rear seats can be completely eliminated and the second row can be turned around 180 degrees to give the feeling of a social seating arrangement and create conference-style seating. A new multifunction steering wheel, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display are standard features. Additional upgrades on demand include a wireless smartphone charger and a head-up display.

A range of advanced safety options is there as well which include the likes of lane-keeping assistance, road sign recognition, and automatic emergency braking. The new IQ. Drive system that uses the adaptive cruise control gets featured and so does lane-keeping assistance functions. A 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines are offered and a 204hp diesel is expected to join the line-up next year. The PHEV gets a 6-speed dual-clutch (DSG) gearbox, while the conventional petrol variants will get the familiar 8-speed unit.

Also Watch:

As per a report, the German carmaker is unlikely to bring the new MPV to the Indian market, and U.S. sales look unlikely too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here