2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Facelift Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Volkswagen is likely to upgrade its seven-seater variant of the Tiguan. In the leaked images from China, one can spot that there have been some very evident changes in terms of exterior design. The Tiguan AllSpace Facelift is likely to hit the market in 2022. The photos also reveal that the changes made in the seven-seater are in sync with the facelifted version of the five-seater version of the Tiguan, which is on sale in Europe. The carmaker has also mentioned that the Tiguan will soon be re-entering the Indian market.

According to a report in Rush Lane, the seven-seater Tiguan has got swept-back headlamps on the front. The sleek headlamps add to the style quotient of the vehicle. The bumper of the car has been given a new gloss black and chrome treatment to keep up with the classy element of the four-wheeler. The swanky new alloy wheels and subtle character lines on the side are unmissable elements of the vehicle. At the back one can see that the tail lamps have been entirely redesigned at the text ‘TIGUAN’ has been embossed on the tailgate. The leaked images do not reveal the interior of the car. However, the reports that have been doing rounds on the internet that there are going to be some evident changes in the cabin as well.

The snaps confirm that there are going to be two variants of the Tiguan AllSpace including, standard trim and top-spec R trim. The top trim has a sportier look and comes with body-coloured bumpers and comparatively larger alloy wheels.

If speculations are to be considered, then the German carmaker’s offering will be home to a range of the latest sophisticated features and elements. The car is likely to get a new steering wheel, touch-based climate controls, and touchscreen infotainment unit. The SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that produces 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine has been teamed up with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission gearbox.