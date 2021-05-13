2022 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled, Gets Styling Updates and New Features

German automobile major Volkswagen had rolled out the second-generation Tiguan SUV in 2017 that fast emerged as the company's best-selling model in the US. The crossover game has only become more difficult since then, so Volkswagen is providing the vehicle with its mid-cycle transformation for the 2022 model. This involves modernising the exterior appeal while improving the model’s interior characteristics and facilities in a domain where technology is the key differentiator.

The 2022 facelift witnesses the vehicle undergo a revamped front-end design. This incorporates a unique front bumper lying below a distinctive grille that includes the brand’s illuminated light line with the Volkswagen badge. Volkswagen (VW) has made its IQ.Drive suite of safety feature as a standard on every variant except the base model. The feature furnishes the vehicle with a forward crash alert and emergency braking with rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, and much more. The base variant of the Tiguan offers a forward-collision warning and rear traffic alert.

Heated front seats come as a standard option that can be upgraded to a heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats. Volkswagen has also blessed the vehicle with wireless app connect and charging, according to motor1

Things are more detailed at the back, where the vehicle now carries its Tiguan lettering just below the VW badging. The 2022 Tiguan’s two premium variants get R-Line design details that incorporate distinctive bumpers and side sills. The daytime running lights and LED headlamps also come as standard equipment in the car. Each of the vehicle's variant also receives new wheel offerings ranging from 20 to 17 inches.

Volkswagen is also offering its Climatronic Touch climate controls on all the variants of Tiguan except its base model. The 2022 model also receives a power liftgate while the R-Line variants feature a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

