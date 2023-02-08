2023 Audi Q3 Sportback Bookings Start in India: Design, Features, Engine and More

Audi India has started bookings for the all-new Q3 Sportback in the country. Being touted as the first compact coupé crossover in the segment, it can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India website and ‘myAudi connect’ App.

2023 Audi Q3 Sportback Design

The 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback comes with the sporty S-line exterior package which includes several premium features such as 18-inch 5-spoke V-style (‘S’ design) alloy wheels, Panoramic glass sunroof, LED Headlamps, LED rear combination lamps with dynamic turn indicators and High Gloss Styling package. The SUV will be offered in five paint schemes namely Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our first launch for 2023 will be a badge that has been our best-seller in India. Today, we are thrilled to open bookings for a body type that is first-in-the-segment - the all-new Audi Q3 Sportback. The Audi Q3 Sportback will be loved by customers who are looking for an everyday car with performance and added superior design.”

2023 Audi Q3 Sportback Features

The cabin upholstery can be ordered in Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige themes. The 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback will be packed with a plethora of modern features in the form of 10.1-inch MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, 180W Audi Sound System with 10 Speakers and 6 Channel Amplifier, Audi phone box with wireless charging system, Audi Smartphone Interface, Dual-zone climate control system, Parking aid plus with rear view camera, Comfort key with gesture controlled tailgate, Electrically opening and closing of Luggage compartment lid and power-adjustable, heated and power folding exterior mirrors with auto-dimming on both sides.

Additionally, the SUV-coupe will also boast of Ambient lighting package plus (30 Colors), Power adjustable front seats with 4 way Lumbar support, Seat upholstery in Leather Leatherette combination, Leather wrapped 3 Spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters, 6-airbags, Hill Start Assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment and Cruise control system with speed limiter.

2023 Audi Q3 Sportback Engine

Mechanically, the 2023 Q3 Sportback will come with a 2.0L TFSI petrol engine which will develop top power of 187 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The engine will be linked to a 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system as standard. It will also feature Audi Drive Select, Progressive Steering and Comfort suspension.

