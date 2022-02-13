2023 BMW 3 Series Facelift Spied Testing with the M Performance Rear Wing

The Germany-based automaker, BMW, has a decent fanbase in India. Churning creams in the four-wheeler sections, BMW is an adept manufacturer that offers both style and speed to its customers. The company launched the seventh generation of the BMW 3 Series in 2019. Codenamed G20, the car emerged as a drool-worthy set of wheels. It was not long before discussions about its successor, boasting of a facelift, started simmering.

Recently, a prototype version of the facelift BMW 3 Series was spotted by the spies of Motor1. Donning a camouflaged skin atop its body, the BMW M340i seems to be equipped with the special M performance rear wing mounted in the trunk. However, the M performance wing not only features on the trunk lid. From the body features that almost peek through the camouflage skin, it can be analysed that the M performance kit is also spread across its side mirrors, front spoiler lip, and bumpers.

The front of the vehicle seems to be slimmer than its G20 predecessors and the likes of its family members, the M3 and M4. The slim look is probably emerging from the LED headlights installed on the front. Moreover, the polarising front grille that housed one end of the M3 is not visible in the 2023 BMW 340i, as per the report.

As of now, there couldn’t be any fortunate peeks at the interiors since the tint did a good job hiding it. However, according to Motor1, the interiors may launch with a revamped and redesigned dashboard. In addition, the car may also feature the new iDrive 8 infotainment system. The iDrive8 infotainment system communicates with the passengers in the car using two screens nested under one single piece of glass.

Also Watch:

The car is expected to go into production somewhere around May. The launch of the BMW 3 Series will include the base and mid-trim version, while the top-end model will be launched a few months later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.