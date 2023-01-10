2023 BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Launched at Rs 57.90 Lakh in India

BMW India has launched the new 3-Series Gran Limousine in the country. The 4-door sedan, set to be manufactured domestically at the company’s plant in Chennai, has been introduced in both petrol and diesel options. The petrol variant of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, 330Li M Sport, is priced at Rs 57.90 lakh. The diesel variant, BMW 320Ld M Sport, comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs 59.50 lakh.

The 2023 BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine will compete against Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class all of which fall under the same segment. However, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has the distinction of being the longest car in its category. The company has promised ‘ultimate luxury, exceptional driving dynamics, and amazing technological advancements’ with the latest version of the sedan.

The redesigned avatar of the 3-Series Gran Limousine includes a stronger and more dynamic stance than before. The striking, sporty design of the new sedan is highlighted by the chrome-double bars on the BMW Kidney grille. Standard full-LED headlights are now significantly smaller and have distinct contours for a unified, contemporary appearance. The extra 110 millimetres of wheelbase that give the vehicle its distinctive character in long-wheelbase form—which measures 4,823 mm in length along with a 2,961 mm wheelbase—results in improvement in passenger comfort and legroom in the backseat.

A sporting ambience is established with an M leather steering wheel, M-specific seat surfaces, and interior trim strips in the new Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite finish. With the BMW Curved Display and Operating System 8, this latest offering from the German luxury automaker is loaded with features. 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel behind the steering wheel, and a 14.9-inch Control Display are all features of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus in this sedan.

The petrol and diesel engines feature BMW TwinPower Turbo technology that combines tremendous power with outstanding performance. The BMW 330Li’s 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine offers a maximum torque of 400 Nm and 258 bhp of top power. The BMW 320Ld’s 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine comes with abilities to produce a maximum torque of 400 Nm and 190 bhp of highest power.

Gear shifts are seamless and practically undetectable with the eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox. The driver may select between ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport driving modes with the Driving Experience Control switch, depending on the terrain and driving conditions.

The car will be loaded with safety features that include six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, attentiveness assistance and more.

