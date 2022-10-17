2023 BMW M 1000 R Unveiled, Gets Winglets and 210 HP Output

BMW has unveiled its latest offering in the M-badged range. The German automaker has taken the wraps off the 2023 M 1000 R hypernaked superbike. The M 1000 R is essentially a souped-up version of its sibling, the S 1000 R. It is more performance and track-oriented model of the BMW S 1000 R naked sport.

The BMW S 1000 R is one of the most iconic motorcycles and it immediately commands excellent respect because of its legendary character. The superbike has cultivated a loyal fan base over the years due to its beast-like performance and imposing road presence.

The M 1000 R comes with oodles of updates that make it lighter and faster. It boasts of an updated engine, making it the most powerful naked motorcycle on sale today. The BMW M-Sport hyper naked motorcycle is only the second M-spec motorcycle to have come out of the company’s stables and it looks like a mean machine.

The M 1000 R has a water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine displacing 999cc and churning out 210 hp. This is around three horsepower more than the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and a massive 45 hp more than the S 1000 R. The M 1000 R has a claimed top speed of around 280 kph. BMW claims it can reach 0 to 200 kph in just 7.2 seconds. This blistering performance has been achieved by extensive use of carbon fibre for all body panels, lighter forged aluminum wheels, and a lighter battery.

BMW has also optimized the intake system with variable intake funnels for improved charge exchange at high engine speeds.

Bike enthusiasts in India can expect a launch in the country later next year. The S 1000 R M sport variant is priced at around Rs 22 lakh in India. The M 1000 R will likely cost much higher than this bike considering its upgraded hardware.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here