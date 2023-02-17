2023 Honda City Facelift Launch in India on March 2; Price, Design, Features, Engine and More

Honda City has been one of the best-selling products of the Japanese automaker in India since its launch in 1998. The fifth generation of the car made its debut in India in 2020, and the automaker is now preparing to release a mid-life facelift version. The facelifted car will be available in Honda showrooms for test drives from March 3.

The company is expected to begin bookings for the City facelift soon. The 2023 Honda City facelift is likely to sport a few cosmetic and functional upgrades, such as revamped front and rear bumpers and a new alloy wheel design. The interior of the new sedan will most likely remain the same, with no changes to the basic layout. However, the company is expected to load the new car with features like wireless charging and ventilated seats.

The current iteration of Honda City has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a lane watch camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster and keyless entry with push-button ignition. More specific details about the upcoming City’s features will be revealed closer to the launch.

Honda has announced the discontinuation of diesel engines in India due to the impending Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms. The new City will now be a petrol-only sedan, with the option of hybrid powertrains also to fulfil RDE standards as well as E20 fuel (20 per cent ethanol mix) compliance.

The 2023 City facelift will be equipped with a 118 bhp, 1.5L petrol engine coupled with either a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. There will also be a 1.5L Atkinson Cycle petrol-hybrid powertrain with 124 bhp power output, linked to an e-CVT gearbox.

The e: HEV powertrain is now available exclusively on the ZX trim of Honda City which comes equipped with all top specs making it more expensive when compared to the petrol variant. Honda will also roll out a more economical City e: HEV trim, narrowing the price difference between the petrol and hybrid models.

The 2023 Honda City facelift could be priced at about one lakh more than the current model. Upon launch, it will continue to rival other midsize sedans the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna.

