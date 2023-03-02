2023 Honda City Facelift Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11.49 Lakh

Honda Cars India has launched the 2023 City facelift at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the country. Being presented in two forms namely petrol-only and e:HEV, it will directly rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia in the Indian market.

2023 Honda City Facelift Variants

The petrol-only version of the 2023 City facelift has been presented in four trims: SV, V, VX and ZX. On the other hand, the 2023 Honda City e:HEV comes in two grades namely V and ZX.

2023 Honda City Facelift Design

The new sedan comes with several cosmetic updates at the outside. It flaunts a newly-designed front grille with diamond chequered flag pattern. In addition, the front bumper is also new with carbon wrapped lower molding which is complemented by the sporty fog lamp garnish. The 2023 Honda City facelift rides on new 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels.

As for the rear profile, the sedan boasts of new bumper with carbon-wrapped diffuser and body coloured boot lip spoiler. The brand has introduced an all-new color with the 2023 City facelift in the form of Obsidian Blue Pearl.

2023 Honda City Facelift Interior and Features

Coming to the cabin, it has been offered in a dual-tone black and beige theme with the petrol variants while the e:HEV trims get a dual-tone upholstery finished in Ivory and Black. The 2023 City facelift comes packed with a plethora of bells and whistles such as Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, PM 2.5 Cabin Air filter, Remote control operation via Smart Phone Application, One-Touch Electric Sunroof, Wireless Charger and Rain Sensing Auto Wiper.

The 2023 Honda City e:HEV has been introduced with a new carbon fibre pattern instrument panel assistant side garnish finish, piano black surround finish on all AC vents and piano black garnish on steering wheel. For the first time, the Ambient Lighting comes in Front Door Inner Handle and Front Door pockets with a provision for adjusting the brightness through the meter illumination control switch.

A special mention goes to the Honda Connect tech which comes with 37 features and 5-year free subscription. It works with smart watch devices, Alexa remote capability and OK Google.

2023 Honda City Facelift Safety Features

The 2023 Honda City facelift gets Honda Sensing driver assist safety system. The Honda Sensing technology also gains a new feature in the form of “Low-Speed Follow" during Adaptive Cruise Control. Furthermore, another new feature ‘Lead Car Departure Notification System’ makes its way in Honda Sensing suite of safety features in both City petrol and City e:HEV.

Some of the notable features in Honda Sensing include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist System and Auto High-Beam. Honda Sensing was already available with the e:HEV models but the petrol-only variants of the pre-facelift version were deprived of it.

Other standard safety features in the sedan comprise of 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist and Hill Start Assist.

2023 Honda City Facelift Engine

Under the bonnet, the petrol-only variants house the RDE-compliant 1.5L i-VTEC motor which develops top power of 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and peak torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. It can be availed with 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearboxes with mileage figures of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl, respectively. This engine has been developed in compliance with the E5 and E20 fuels.

On the other hand, the e:HEV variants come loaded with Honda’s unique self-charging dual motor e-CVT hybrid system and 1.5L Atkinson-Cycle i-VTEC petrol engine. There are three driving modes on offer namely EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive. The total power output released by the engine and electric motors stands at 124 bhp while returning a fuel efficiency of 27.13 kmpl.

2023 Honda City Facelift Price

Below is the variant-wise price of the New City sedan:

New City (i-VTEC) SV V VX ZX MT Rs.11,49,000 Rs.12,37,000 Rs.13,49,000 Rs.14,72,000 CVT - Rs.13,62,000 Rs.14,74,000 Rs.15,97,000

New City (e:HEV) V ZX e-CVT Rs.18,89,000 Rs.20,39,000

