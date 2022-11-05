2023 Honda City Facelift Spotted Testing in Thailand, Check Design, Features and More

Spy photos of the 2023 Honda City facelift from Thailand have surfaced on the internet. The photo, shared by headlightmag, suggests that the sedan may be gearing up for a facelift soon. The unit in the image appears to be much sportier and a little more minimalistic. The pic hints that there might be considerable modification not just to the front and rear bumper areas of the sedan but to the wheels, too. There is no confirmation yet whether these updates will reach to the India-spec model.

India has proven to be a very feasible market for Honda City, which recently completed 25 years in the country. Currently available in its fourth and fifth generations, the sedan, since its 1998 launch, has sold more than 9 lakh units. This is despite India never receiving the City RS or even the 1.0L turbo petrol City that other Asian markets got.

The Japanese automaker launched the sixth generation of the City in Thailand three years ago and which now seems ready for an update.

The City sedan seen in the spy photo sports a black grille up front. Honda seems to have completely ditched the thick chrome bar on top. The total camouflage of the front bumper suggests it may receive considerable amount of modification to the air dam and fog lamp housing. The spy photo also shows the test mule’s ORVMs and black alloy wheels. According to reports, the City facelift also has side skirts, a new rear spoiler, and a reworked rear bumper. We are unsure about any updates in the interior, as the spy picture only reveals the exterior of the sedan.

Two petrol engine choices will probably be in the offing when the 2023 Honda City facelift finally goes on sale. A 1.0L turbo-petrol unit that kicks out 122 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque alongside the 1.5L petrol hybrid powertrain that is offered in India as well.

