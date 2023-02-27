2023 Hyundai Alcazar Launched in India, Gets New Petrol Engine and 6-Airbags

Hyundai India has introduced the 2023 Alcazar SUV with a new 1.5L turbo GDi petrol engine in the country. Needless to state, the new powertrain is RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar bookings have started from today at the brand’s Signature outlets in India as well as online at a token payment of Rs 25,000.

Hyundai has also made a handful of cosmetic updates in the 2023 Alcazar in the form of a new front grille design and redesigned puddle lamp logo with ‘ALCAZAR’ emblem. Furthermore, the new version of the SUV will come loaded with 6-airbags as standard safety feature. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar facelift will also boast of Idle Stop & Go feature as stock fitment. For the unversed, the Alcazar is offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to redefine customer experiences across our model range, we are glad to introduce Hyundai ALCAZAR with a benchmark defining new turbo petrol engine that will meet aspirations of our most loved customers. Additionally, we have refined the design of Hyundai ALCAZAR as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution."

Speaking of the new 1.5L petrol engine, it will generate top power of 157 bhp at 5,500 rpm and highest torque of 253 Nm between 1,500-3,000 rpm. It will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 6-speed manual gearbox with mileage figures of 18 kmpl and 17.5 kmpl, respectively. Hyundai Alcazar is already sold with a RDE compliant 1.5L CRDi diesel engine which churns out 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500–2,750 rpm.

“Hyundai ALCAZAR has been a steadfast volume driver for HMI and these new updates will certainly drive more affinity towards the brand. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready,” added Garg.

