2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Launch in India: Price Starts at Rs 6.30 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Aura facelift at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Identical to the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift, it too has been presented with first-in-segment four airbags as standard safety feature. The 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift comes in petrol and CNG powertrains which are RDE compliant and E20 Fuel Ready.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Launch in India - Price Starts at Rs 5.69 Lakh

The 2023 Aura facelift flaunts a black radiator grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) at the front bumper which has also been redesigned to impart a wider look. Riding on 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the sedan gets chrome outside door handles. The rear profile boasts of a wing spoiler and chrome garnish to lend it an upmarket look.

The cabin features glossy black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome finish on gear knob, parking lever tip as well as metal finish inside door handles and new fabric upholstery with Aura branding. Some of notable features in the 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift are 3.5-inch instrument cluster with Multi Information Display, Footwell Lighting, Wireless Phone Charger, Fast USB Charger - Type C, Automatic Headlamps, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls for Audio & Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop, Cruise Control and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice Recognition.

Read all the Latest Auto News here