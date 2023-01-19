2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Launching Tomorrow in India: Here's All You Need to Know

Hyundai unveiled the facelifted Aura compact sedan on Jan 9 while opening its bookings at the same time. Now, the latest development confirms that the refreshed sedan would go on sale alongside Hyundai’s other facelifted car, the Grand i10 Nios hatchback, on January 20, 2023 in the Indian market. Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift and 2023 Aura facelift tomorrow in the country.

The facelifted Aura comes with enhanced safety and braking features. The model will feature four airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and its extension, the electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) as standard. Another addition to the safety set of the car will be to the rear headrests, which will now be adjustable. There is footwell lighting in the front row, and two analogue gauges for the speedometer and tachometer in the redesigned instrument cluster. The company has also added a 3.5-inch multi-information display (MID) featuring a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) in the compact sedan.

Six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill hold assist will be offered in the top-end trims of the sedan. The powertrain will remain the same in the form of the 1.2L petrol engine. There is a factory-fitted CNG kit linked to the powertrain as well.

On the inside, upholstered seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel give a fresh feel. On the outside, this job is done by the Vintage Brown colour option being replaced with the Starry Night shade seen on the Alcazar, i20, Verna, and Tucson. The Aura continues to be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a wireless charger.

The upgraded and revamped Aura is expected to be priced between Rs 6.5 to 9.5 lakh. It will rival Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which all fall under the same segment.

Apart from the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios, Auto Expo 2023 also saw the company’s all-new Ioniq 5 Electric Vehicle being launched by Shah Rukh Khan. Hyundai has also showcased the Nexo fuel cell as part of its “Beyond Mobility World” theme at the Auto Expo 2023.

