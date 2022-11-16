2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched at Rs 7.12 Lakh in India: Design, Features and More

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 Ninja 650 at a sticker price of Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The MY23 motorcycle comes with several updates including a Lime Green color (borrowed from Ninja 400) and the KRTC (Kawasaki Traction Control) feature, which was earlier seen on the Versys 650.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 flaunts sharper twin LED headlamps while riding on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. The bike boasts of a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument cluster with Smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP. Powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc parallel-twin engine, it has max power of 68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed transmission along with a slipper clutch.

Speaking of KRTC system, it looks at several parameters to get an accurate real-time picture and allows riders to select between two modes to suit their riding situation and preference. Mode 1 is the least intrusive, helping to manage traction during cornering and is designed with sport riding in mind. In Mode 2, intervention occurs earlier, meaning when excessive wheel spin is detected the engine output is reduced to allow grip to be regained. This helps riders navigate wet pavement or bad stretches of road. Furthermore, the riders can turn this feature off as and when they desire.

The bike weighs 196 kg while having a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. As for braking, it gets twin 300 mm discs at front and a 220mm disc at the rear alongside a dual channel ABS as standard safety feature.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 deliveries will start in the coming few days while it can be booked at the company authorized dealerships across the Indian market. The bike is expensive by nearly Rs 51,000 as compared to its predecessor.

