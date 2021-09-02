2023 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance Unveiled Globally With 831bhp Output

The year 2021 has been an exciting one for car lovers across the globe. We saw a series of new launches from the biggest of carmakers and an addition to the list is the Mercedes GT63 S E Performance ahead of its grand premiere at the Munich show in a few days. While the car is Mercedes’ first offering in the hybrid sports plug-in model, it also is the most powerful car of the line up by the German automaker with its 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine.

Mercedes GT63 S E is a visual treat to the eyes and features a stylish sporty design. The four-door coupe of AMG is a sure shot head turner, thanks to the presence of its coupe bumper and large air vents. While the alloy designs are a highlight on the exterior, the new steering wheel gets instant attention on the inside. The car sports an all-black neat design housing the instrument cluster and infotainment system

The biggest highlight of Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is its power setup that has been paired with a huge 4.0 bi-turbo V 8 engine and a hybrid electric motor. While the 4.0 litre has been enabled with abilities to produce 630 bhp of peak power along with 900 Nm of max torque, the electric motor can reach an output level of 201 bhp power and 320 Nm torque. The combined output produced on this machine is a massive 831 bhp and 1470 Nm. The engine offering has been paired with a 9-speed automatic gear shifter. Talking of the pickup, the car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and further to a top speed of 316 kmph.

Mercedes GT63 S E is being offered with seven driving modes that feature Electric, Sports, Sports +, Comfort, Slipper, Race and Individual. The braking duties will be handled by standard ceramic brakes and enabled AMG Ride Control

Talking specifically about the battery capacity, the car will have a capacity of 6.1 kWh, 70 kW of continuous output and 150 kW of peak output for ten seconds. The company claims that the E performance on the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance will return a range of 12 km when powered by its electric motor. The unit can be charged with a regular 3.7 kW charger.

