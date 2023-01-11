CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Auto » 2023 MG Hector Facelift Launched at Rs 14.73 Lakh, Introduced in 5, 6 and 7-Seater
1-MIN READ

2023 MG Hector Facelift Launched at Rs 14.73 Lakh, Introduced in 5, 6 and 7-Seater

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 09:54 IST

Greater Noida, India

2023 MG Hector Facelift (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

2023 MG Hector Facelift (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

The 2023 MG Hector facelift will be available in five variants namely Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro in the Indian market

MG Motor India has launched the Hector facelift at a starting price of Rs 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. Unveiled last week in the Indian market, it has been presented in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. The 2023 MG Hector facelift will be available in five variants namely Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro.

Also Read: 2023 MG Hector Facelift Unveiled in India: Launch Date, Design, Features and More

The 2023 Hector facelift flaunts an Argyle-inspired diamond mesh grille while featuring India’s largest 14-inch HD Portrait touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth key with key-sharing function. The cabin is finished in a dual-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish. The company has introduced Level 2 ADAS in the SUV with 11 features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA).

The 2023 MG Hector 6-seater come with a captain configuration in the middle row while the 7-seater SUV is offered with bench seats. It is equipped with the segment-best i-SMART technology with over 75 connected car features. The Next-Gen Hector’s voice commands, included with the i-SMART tech, include segment-first features such as touch-screen control for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lights, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages, 50+ Hinglish commands, and other helpful apps such as Park+ for parking discovery and booking and the Jio-Saavn App for music.

The 2023 Hector facelift boasts of premium audio system by Infinity with wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay. For the first time, the SUV also gets Intelligent Auto Turn Indicators. The safety features on-board are 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors. Below is the variant-wise price of the 2023 MG Hector facelift:

MG Hector Ex-Showroom Prices (INR Lakhs)
PowertrainStyleSmartSmart ProSharp ProSavvy Pro
Hector

5-Seater

1.5L Turbo Petrol MT14.7216.7917.9819.44-
1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT-17.98-20.7721.72
2.0L Diesel MT-19.0520.0921.50-

Hector Plus

6-Seater

1.5L Turbo Petrol MT---20.14-
1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT---21.4722.42
2.0L Diesel MT--20.7922.20-

Hector Plus

7-Seater

1.5L Turbo Petrol MT-17.49-20.14-
1.5L Turbo Petrol CVT---21.4722.42
2.0L Diesel MT-19.75-22.20-

