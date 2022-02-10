2023 Range Rover Sport Spotted Up Close in Minimum Camouflage: See Pics Here

The new generation of the Range Rover Sport is all set to retire the second generation and be up for grabs for the car buffs who have been waiting for the model for two years now. Touted as one of the best-selling models manufactured by the company, the Range Rover Sport is ready in its new avatar and was recently spotted with bare minimum camouflage.

The third-generation Range Rover Sport was recently spotted with a very thin layer of covering, which allowed some of the design dynamics to surface to visibility. The partially-revealed elements of the design offer some secrets into what the car’s final appearance on the tarmac would be like, reports Motor1.

The new Range Rover Sport will be based on the novel MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) Flex architecture devised by the British Automaker. The MLA Flex architecture is a specially designed base for cars ranging from beefy V8 engines to plug-in hybrids to electric powertrains. This architecture will provide the third-generation Range Rover Sport with stiff and rigid stature coupled with sophisticated and boosting comfort.

In addition, the Range Rover Sport features pop-out door handles to achieve enhanced airflow and subsequently improve the efficiency of the car. The bulky cladding surrounding the vehicle helps the four-wheeled beast to earn and do justice to its suffix ‘Sport.’ However, the overall look of the new Range Rover Sport will be sleeker and more modern than its second-generation predecessor. The sleeker-looking package involves new wing mirrors, a new tailgate, and revamped diffuser.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the new Range Rover Sport will feature a collaborative effort between Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and BMW. The new SUV boasts of a BMW-developed, 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is capable of churning a peak of 635hp.

In addition, the current 5-litre propeller is dropped in the third-generation Range Rover Sport.

