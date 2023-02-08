2023 Range Rover Velar Facelift Unveiled, Gets Bigger Battery Pack with 64 Km Range

The Range Rover Velar facelift has been unveiled with multiple interior and exterior upgrades. The premium SUV still maintains its distinctive style and design language from the previous model, but the new modifications have accentuated its visual appeal.

The Velar facelift is not an all-new model, but rather a mid-life upgrade. Range Rover has updated the Velar with minor exterior modifications while making significant interior changes to better compete with premium luxury SUVs like =Jaguar F-Pace, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE coupe, Porsche Macan, BMW X6 and others.

Also Read: Range Rover Velar Review - Best SUV in India Under Rs 75 Lakh

The exterior changes made to the new Range Rover Velar now include LED daytime running lights (DRLs) integrated into the angular headlights that surround the updated all-black front grille design. As we move to the rear profile, the bumper has also been restyled.

The SUV’s interior has undergone significant alterations. The Range Rover Velar has the latest version of JLR’s Pivi Pro infotainment system and is equipped with a sleek 11.4-inch big unit with a floating curved glass display. Land Rover maintains that customers may now use just two home screen touches to access 80 percent of the available features.

With the exception of the P400e Plug-in Hybrid model’s larger battery pack, the powertrain is unaltered. Due to an increase in battery size from 13.6 kWh to 19.2 kWh, the Range Rover Velar can now travel up to 64 km solely on electric power which is a hike of about 11 kilometres in its range. The P400e continues to combine a 143 horsepower electric motor with a 300 horsepower, 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine for a total output of 404 bhp and 640 Nm.

The 2.0L four-cylinder petrol engine in the Range Rover Velar produces 250 horsepower without its electric motor. On the other hand, three more choices—a 2.0L four-pot diesel with 204 horsepower and a pair of 3.0L straight-six engines, one powered by petrol and the other by diesel, producing 400 horsepower and 300 horsepower, respectively—all feature mild hybrid technology.

Pricing for the new Range Rover Velar begins from GBP 54,045 (approx Rs 54.47 lakh) for the entry-level D200 S and goes as high as GBP 79,825 (approx Rs 80.50 lakh) for the top-spec P400 Autobiography. The Velar P400e is available from £64,745 (roughly Rs 65.26 lakh). The prices for the India-spec Velar could be higher keeping in mind the import duties that will be added.

Read all the Latest Auto News here