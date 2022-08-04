Japanese automobile manufacturer, Suzuki, has unveiled the 2023 WagonR facelift. The hatchback debuted in Japan with a transformed design, upgraded interiors, and is honed with new safety features. The car will be launched in India as the succeeding model of the 2022 WagonR facelift launched in February this year.

2023 Suzuki Wagon R Design

Revision in the design of the new WagonR facelift is noticeable from all angles. The front fascia of the hatchback has a redesigned front bumper which now covers more vertical space and the front grille. The headlight remains the same as its previous model.

The side profile of the vehicle is also changed. The frame of the windows of the car are modified and the design has a more prominent fluidity. The change in the window frame makes the doors look quite different from the ongoing model.

At the rear, the taillights have been shifted to a much lower level and adds to the uniqueness of the hatchback. The WagonR will be offered in a total of 10 colours with some new shades – Terracotta Pink Metallic, Dusk Blue Metallic, and Foggy Blue Pearl Metallic – added to the palette.

2023 Suzuki Wagon R Performance

The 2023 WagonR facelift features a 660cc, 3-cylinder engine that is offered in petrol-only and mild hybrid forms. The powertrain is coupled with a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The car also comes with a four-wheel-drive option with both the transmission choices.

2023 Suzuki Wagon R Safety Features

The updates in the safety features include front and curtain SRS airbags, adaptive cruise control, and vehicle speed tracking. It also carries the first-in-segment pedestrian detection and lane departure suppression features. Barring a few, all the safety features will be offered as standard in all variants of the hatchback.

2023 Suzuki Wagon R Price

The 2023 Wagon R facelift comes with a price range of 1,21,700 Yen (roughly Rs 7.22 lakhs) to 1,509,200 Yen (roughly Rs 8.96 lakh), as per a Rushlane report.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here