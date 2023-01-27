2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Unveiled, Bookings Start at Rs 50,000

Toyota India has revealed the 2023 Innova Crysta MPV in the country. It will be available in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations across four grades namely Zx (only 7-Seater), Vx, Gx and G. The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings have also started at a token payment of Rs 50,000 and it can be booked either online or by visiting the nearest Toyota dealership.

The 2023 Innova Crysta gets a restyled front fascia while available with a diesel-manual combination of engine and transmission. It has been offered in five color choices namely White Pearl, Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The iconic Innova’s journey in India has been dotted with milestones since its launch in 2005. Apart from being an undisputed segment leader, this vehicle, in all its avatars has been immensely appreciated across the country and has cemented the Quality, Durability and Reliability attributes of Toyota in the Indian market."

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta comes loaded with a plethora of bells and whistles in the form of Rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Smart Entry System, Seat Back Table, TFT MID with detailed Drive Information, Leather Seat Color Options (Black & Camel Tan), Ambient illumination and One Touch Tumble Second Row Seats. A special mention goes to the 8-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility.

As for safety features, the MPV gets 7-airbags, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), 3-point Seatbelt and Headrest.

“As we open the bookings for the New Innova Crysta Diesel today, we would like to share with our customers that their favourite MPV is now available in four grades. This vehicle is a perfect choice for customers preferring a rugged and practical vehicle, well known for its unparalleled comfort and safety. With both, the New Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross, now available for booking, across dealers and online, we are happy to say that our customers, who have aspired for their favorite Innova have a choice of multiple powertrains to enjoy their drive," added Sood.

Mechanically, the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4L diesel engine which is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. It boasts of two driving modes namely Eco and Power. The opening of bookings for the new Innova Crysta closely follows the recently launched Innova HyCross which is available in petrol and strong hybrid Electric powertrains. The company has sold nearly one million units of the MPV till date, since the launch of the first-gen model in 2005.

