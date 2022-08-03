2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 9.59 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the 2023 Bonneville T100 at a starting price of Rs 9.59 lakh (Ex-showroom) in the country. The company has introduced a new color scheme for the bike in the form of Meridian Blue with Tangerine. It also gets Meriden Blue side panels and mudguards while retaining the cosmetic and mechanical aspects of the ongoing model.

Besides the newly launched Meridian Blue color scheme, the bike can be availed in the existing color choices: Jet Black and Carnival Red with Fusion White. The new Triumph Bonneville T100 had its world premiere earlier this year when the brand updated its entire “Modern Classics” range globally with new color schemes.

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 flaunts a circular headlamp with chrome garnish while the fuel tank – which has a capacity of 14.5 litre – is presented in the shape of a teardrop with hand-painted silver coach line detailing (exclusively for the new Meriden Blue shade). Riding on wire-spoke wheels, the 2023 Bonneville is based on a tubular steel frame. Some of the other design highlights of the bike include a wide handlebar, single-piece flat seat, dual peashooter exhaust pipes, and a massive rear fender.

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 features a semi-digital dual-pod instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, and traction control as standard. Furthermore, the rider gets disc brakes at the front as well as the rear. The suspension duties are helmed by 41 mm telescopic forks upfront while twin shock absorbers are at the rear.

Mechanically, it is powered by a BS6-compliant 900cc parallel-twin petrol engine which generates maximum power of 64.1 bhp at 7400 rpm and peak torque of 80 Nm at 3750 rpm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed transmission.

