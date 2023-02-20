2023 Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR 125, Ray ZR Street Rally Launched in India, Prices Inside

Yamaha India has launched the 2023 version of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid in the country. The entire 125cc hybrid scooter range has been updated with E20 fuel ready and OBD2 compliant petrol engines. In addition, these scooters get factory-fitted Yamaha’s Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZS-Fi V4, FZ-X, R15M and MT-15 V2 Launched in India

2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid

The company has introduced the disc variant of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid with an all-new Dark Matt Blue color. Powered by a BS6 OBD2 compliant 125 cc petrol engine with fuel injection technology, it generates power output of 8.1 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is equipped with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System. The scooter is priced at Rs 91,030 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid

The latest version of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid also flaunts the all-new Dark Matt Blue color, identical to the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. The Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App carries a plethora of features like Fuel Consumption Tracker, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Rider Ranking and more. It too is equipped with the same OBD2 compliant 125 cc petrol engine with similar power and torque as the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid while priced at Rs 89,530 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid

Last but not the least, the Street Rally version of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid has been presented in two new paint schemes namely Matte Black & Light Grey Vermillion. Both the drum and disc variants come with sporty and stylish graphics in the existing colors namely Matt Red, Metallic Black and Cyan Blue. As for features, it boasts of Automatic Stop & Start system and Side stand engine cut-off switch as standard. The scooter comes at a price tag of Rs 93,530 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Under the Call of the Blue brand campaign, it is our endeavor to offer an exceptional experience to our customers. The scooter segment is getting quite competitive in India and customers have much higher expectations from the brands. As a leading two-wheeler brand in India, our commitment goes beyond motorcycles and that’s what we have tried to deliver with the 2023 version of our 125cc Hybrid scooter range. The addition of the Y-Connect app is a big step towards providing vital, driving-related information to our customers allowing them to take true charge of their riding patterns."

Read all the Latest Auto News here