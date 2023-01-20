2023 Yamaha FZ-X Launch Soon in India, Gets Dual-Channel ABS and New Colours

Yamaha is set to give its FZ-X motorcycle a refreshed look for Model Year 2023. Yamaha FZ-X is based on the tried and tested 150cc platform and it was introduced to take on the neo-retro segment of bikes. The primary highlight of the updated Yamaha FZ-X will be the replacement of the single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) with a dual-channel unit. This is significant since it would make this motorcycle the first 150cc two-wheeler in India to come with a dual-channel ABS option.

According to Rushlane, other updates to the brakes will include the two-piston callipers at the front and fresh colour options. Yamaha is introducing golden-coloured alloy wheels with a flashy look which was also spotted on the FZS 25 and FZ FI. Previously, the FZ-X received black rims with pin-striping.

Yamaha has managed to keep the details of the new colours under wraps. One is likely to find out about that in a few days’ time when the bike is expected to launch. The bike is currently available in Metallic Blue, Matt Copper, and Matt Black. The TVC shoot for the new FZ-X is already underway in Kerala.

Apart from the revamped look, the bike is unchanged. Its components and powertrain are largely identical to the previous versions. Yamaha FZ-X was earlier marked by its circular headlamp, integrated DRL, and projector unit. It is a beefed-up bike with a muscular posture. The motorcycle is based on the same platform and engine as FZ FI. With a displacement of 149 cc, its powertrain produces 12.2 bhp of power and 13.3 Nm of torque. It comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox that offers a claimed 115 kmph top speed.

Whether Yamaha will offer the dual-channel ABS as standard or as an option with FZ-X remains to be seen. The bike’s new hardware will cause the price to balloon up. The new FZ-X will be launched in a few days and might be priced from Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

