English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
22 Electric Car Models to be Available in India Soon
Electric vehicles are coming in a big way in India. 22 models of various manufacturers will be in the market very soon.
Image for representation purpose only. (Image: Reuters)
The Supreme Court was today told that 22 models of electric cars of various vehicle manufacturers would be available in India soon and companies like Tatas and Mahindras were pushing very hard for it. The top court, which was hearing a pollution-related matter, was apprised about it after a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked vehicle manufacturers, "what are you doing about electric cars?"
"They say that in auto shows, all kinds of electric cars are there," the bench asked, following which one of the lawyers said that "cost is an issue". However, another lawyer said that companies like Tatas and Mahindras were pushing hard for this and, in Delhi, several electric vehicles were being already used in government departments.
Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro Compact Hatchback Spied Again - Watch Video
"Electric vehicles are coming in a big way in India. 22 models of various manufacturers will be in the market very soon," the lawyer said. "Tell your clients (manufacturers) to switch (on electric)," the bench observed and said it would deal with this issue on July 13.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The apex court had earlier questioned the subsidy on diesel and imposition of 150 percent import duty on electric vehicles in India. The court was hearing the application filed in a 1985 PIL by environmentalist M C Mehta who had raised the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-national capital region.
Also Watch
"They say that in auto shows, all kinds of electric cars are there," the bench asked, following which one of the lawyers said that "cost is an issue". However, another lawyer said that companies like Tatas and Mahindras were pushing hard for this and, in Delhi, several electric vehicles were being already used in government departments.
Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro Compact Hatchback Spied Again - Watch Video
"Electric vehicles are coming in a big way in India. 22 models of various manufacturers will be in the market very soon," the lawyer said. "Tell your clients (manufacturers) to switch (on electric)," the bench observed and said it would deal with this issue on July 13.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The apex court had earlier questioned the subsidy on diesel and imposition of 150 percent import duty on electric vehicles in India. The court was hearing the application filed in a 1985 PIL by environmentalist M C Mehta who had raised the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-national capital region.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team