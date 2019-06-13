22KYMCO Starts India Operations; Launches iFlow, Like200, X-Town 300i ABS Scooters

22KYMCO has announced setting up a manufacturing facility for 22KYMCO in Bhiwadi, Haryana. Equipped with an annual production capacity of 200,000 units, this facility will manufacture the iFlow, the Like200 and the X-Town 300i ABS. The focus markets for 22KYMCO's operations include New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to start with. Over the next three years, the organization aims to build a strong pan India dealership network with 300 touch points.

The company unveiled its two-wheeler offering its iFlow as well as ICE technology range of products including the “Like200” and the “X-Town 300i ABS”, a part of the premium Maxi scooter category. The company also revealed its new logo and launched competitive price points for their new machines, that will be available in India from September 2019.

The iFlow has been priced at Rs 90,000, the Like200 at Rs 1.3 lakh and the X-Town 300i ABS at Rs 2.3 lakh, all prices on-road Delhi. While the Like200 and X-Town 300i ABS are going to put the organization on the country’s gasoline two-wheeler industry map, the iFlow is going to cement its position in the much-sought e-mobility space. In addition to this, the Ionex boasts a few notable features including the company’s most advanced smart energy solution network that is cloud-connected and consists of portable high-performance batteries which will power the 22KYMCO scooters.

Speaking about the India market, Mr Allen Ko, Chairman – KYMCO, said, “For us, India is one of our most important markets and we are very excited about entering India’s thriving two-wheeler market to explore its promising market potential. With the country’s strong policy framework that encourages e-mobility in a big way, electric awareness and consumer purchase intent towards e-vehicles in India is witnessing a paradigm shift. Given the encouraging e-mobility environment here, we are certain that our unified mobility solution is sure to ‘make it big in India’. Combining KYMCO’s 55-year old legacy in the automotive world with 22Motors’ expertise in the Indian market, 22KYMCO makes for a stronger team together. We look forward to an exciting journey that will shape India’s e-mobility revolution.”

Mr. Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder – 22Motors added, “22KYMCO realized that there is a significant need gap in the Indian two-wheeler market since customers are increasingly opting for premium high-end scooters, but the lack of options in the product category is driving scooter consumers away. Our range of offerings ensures that we have a product for every rider type on the street. The range of Maxi scooters will fill this need gap for this set of audience. Besides this, the dialogue on the electrification of vehicles in India has picked up pace like never before and electric vehicles are the future. All our actions are focused in the direction of building a strong electric mobility ecosystem in India and our customers continue to remain at the forefront of our strategy.”