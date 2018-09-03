English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
25 Low Floor JBM Smart Buses Flagged Off By Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram
The JBM buses are equipped with modern features like Smart Card Ticketing system, Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS), CCTV cameras, among others.
JBM Gurgaon Smart Bus Fleet. (Image: JBM)
Loading...
25 low floor ‘Gurugaman’ city buses were flagged off in Gurugram by Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana. The Gurugaman bus service has been rolled out by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd. (GMCBL) and will be in service as part of the phase-1 roll out. GMCBL will be rolling out a total of 200 such buses in various phases across the city.
These buses are manufactured by Gurugram based JBM Auto Ltd. and run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The buses are equipped with all modern features like Smart Card Ticketing system, Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS), Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, CCTV cameras, public address system and stop request buttons, wheel chair ramp to name a few.
Haryana CM ML Khattar Flagging Off Smart Bus Fleet. (Image: JBM)
Features:
• Smart Card compatible
• Completely low floor
• One-step entry
• Mobile charging socket with every seat
• Public announcement system
• Wheel Chair ramp
• Live camera, centrally monitored system
• Passenger Information System (PIS) connected to GPS
• Emergency safe stop button
• CCTV Cameras
• Fire Detection & Suppression System
As an initiative by the Government, 40 CNG buses have been introduced recently for intra-city movement and on Delhi-Gurugram route. JBM CITYLIFE bus incorporates other utility features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System, Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), etc.
The buses also have features like independent front suspension, electronic braking system, CCTV cameras, public address system and kneeling mechanism, wherein the bus kneels 60mm towards the passengers’ door side to facilitate boarding and de-boarding of senior citizens, children and the specially-abled.
These buses are manufactured by Gurugram based JBM Auto Ltd. and run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The buses are equipped with all modern features like Smart Card Ticketing system, Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS), Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, CCTV cameras, public address system and stop request buttons, wheel chair ramp to name a few.
Haryana CM ML Khattar Flagging Off Smart Bus Fleet. (Image: JBM)
Features:
• Smart Card compatible
• Completely low floor
• One-step entry
• Mobile charging socket with every seat
• Public announcement system
• Wheel Chair ramp
• Live camera, centrally monitored system
• Passenger Information System (PIS) connected to GPS
• Emergency safe stop button
• CCTV Cameras
• Fire Detection & Suppression System
As an initiative by the Government, 40 CNG buses have been introduced recently for intra-city movement and on Delhi-Gurugram route. JBM CITYLIFE bus incorporates other utility features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System, Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), etc.
The buses also have features like independent front suspension, electronic braking system, CCTV cameras, public address system and kneeling mechanism, wherein the bus kneels 60mm towards the passengers’ door side to facilitate boarding and de-boarding of senior citizens, children and the specially-abled.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- Upcoming Tata Harrier Latest Spy Images Reveal Complete Interiors, Resembles Nexon Compact SUV
- Paul McCartney Says Drug Session Showed Him 'Huge Vision of God'
- Royal Enfield Pegasus 500 for Garbage Collection - Owners Feel Cheated with Classic 350 ABS Launch
- The Tippling Point | When Alcohol Became a Tool of Democracy During This Great Revolution
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...