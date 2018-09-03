25 Low Floor JBM Smart Buses Flagged Off By Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram

Haryana CM ML Khattar Flagging Off Smart Bus Fleet. (Image: JBM)

25 low floor ‘Gurugaman’ city buses were flagged off in Gurugram by Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana. The Gurugaman bus service has been rolled out by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd. (GMCBL) and will be in service as part of the phase-1 roll out. GMCBL will be rolling out a total of 200 such buses in various phases across the city.These buses are manufactured by Gurugram based JBM Auto Ltd. and run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The buses are equipped with all modern features like Smart Card Ticketing system, Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS), Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, CCTV cameras, public address system and stop request buttons, wheel chair ramp to name a few.Features:• Smart Card compatible• Completely low floor• One-step entry• Mobile charging socket with every seat• Public announcement system• Wheel Chair ramp• Live camera, centrally monitored system• Passenger Information System (PIS) connected to GPS• Emergency safe stop button• CCTV Cameras• Fire Detection & Suppression SystemAs an initiative by the Government, 40 CNG buses have been introduced recently for intra-city movement and on Delhi-Gurugram route. JBM CITYLIFE bus incorporates other utility features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System, Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), etc.The buses also have features like independent front suspension, electronic braking system, CCTV cameras, public address system and kneeling mechanism, wherein the bus kneels 60mm towards the passengers’ door side to facilitate boarding and de-boarding of senior citizens, children and the specially-abled.