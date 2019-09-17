25 New Cameras Installed in Delhi to Catch Overspeeding and Red Light Jumping at these Locations

Steep fines are raining ever since the new traffic norms have kicked in. And now, the government is beefing up its road infrastructure to detect more traffic violations. As on Sunday, 25 new cameras are installed in 12 areas across Delhi with the purpose to detect speed limit violations, which continues to remain one of the most common offences.

Two cameras are installed on National Highway 24, two en route to ISBT from ITO, two near Pusa Road and two between Dhaula Kuan to Naraina.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) area experiences a lot of protests. Hence, 3 cameras are installed from Aruna Asaf Ali Road to JNU and then to Masoodpur.

Another two cameras are installed on Nelson Mandela Road, just on the backside of JNU, while two fitted on August Kranti Marg.

Not just main areas of Delhi, but far-flung areas too received an infrastructural face-lift to curb traffic violations.

Two cameras have been installed in the road from Bhalswa to Wazirabad, while four cameras are installed on GT Karnal Road.

Meanwhile, DND flyway that connects Delhi to Noida has also seen two cameras being installed at different areas to detect speed.

While these cameras are meant to find out whether anyone is over speeding, cameras to detect red light jumping have been installed at 10 strategic positions in Delhi.

They are on Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Nauroji Nagar area, Andrews Ganj Ring Road, Moolchand Ring road, near Lajpat Nagar Ring Road, Captain Gaur Marg Ring Road, Sriniwaspuri Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan Ring Road.

Camera installation is under process in the tenth spot at Mayapuri Chowk.

These cameras have been arranged and mounted by automobile major Maruti Udyog Limited as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act came into effect from September 1 this year. The new rules impose stricter penalties for violations like jumping red light, over speeding, driving without a license or without environmental clearance, in an attempt to improve road safety.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.