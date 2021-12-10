2,689 Units of Harley-Davidson Pan America Recalled Due to Issue With Seat Base

Harley-Davidson has announced a recall of 2,689 of its recently launched Pan America 1250 units manufactured between March 8 and October 13. It is reported that there is an issue with the seat base of the motorcycle and the models imported in India also have a few faulty units.

According to the company, the seat base may not be fastened properly, and thus, using the rear part of the seat, including the hand-hold, could further fracture the ill-fitted seat base. The company will repair the defective seat base for free and will be issuing official notification letters soon.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 was catapulted into the Indian market in April 2021. The two-wheeler was the first ADV (Adventurer) in India and came in two trims, i.e., Standard and Special.

The motorcycle is powered by the Revolution Max, a liquid-cooled, V-twin, 1252-cc engine churning out a peak power of 150bhp and 127Nm of torque. The powertrain is coupled with a slip and assist six-speed gearbox and is equipped with the Variable Valve Timing (VVT) feature.

Since the motorcycle by the America-based manufacturer is an adventurer, a special shock system is installed to ensure a smooth ride. The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes with an electronically adjustable semi-active 47mm Showa USD fork and a Showa mono-shock. Braking responsibilities are perfectly managed by a dual 320mm disc at the front 19-inch wheel and a 280mm disc at the rear 17-inch wheel.

In addition, the bike is loaded with tech features, helping it ride alongside the future. A 6.85-inch TFT touchscreen with non-reflective glass, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, and navigation-on-the-go setup are some of the many features that make the riding experience more advanced.

In India, the Pan America 1250 is priced at Rs16.9 lakh for the base variant and shoots up to Rs19.9 lakh for the top-end trim.

