1-min read

3 Dead in Guatemala Red Bull Aerobatics Plane Crash

During a practice session, one day before the main event, the Red Bull team aerobatic plane crashed killing the pilot, and two women on the ground.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
3 Dead in Guatemala Red Bull Aerobatics Plane Crash
Planes at the Guatemala Red Bull Aerobatics event. (Image: Twitter/ Francis Argueta Aguirre)

Three people died in Guatemala when their Red Bull team aerobatic plane crashed during practice a day before a show Saturday, officials and organisers said. "We regret the tragic accident that occurred in Iztapa," on the Central American country's Pacific coast, Guatemala's civil aviation director, Francis Argueta, said on Twitter. The accident involved "the professional pilot of the Chambliss team sponsored by Red Bull," who was executing aerobatic manoeuvres ahead of an exhibition, Argueta said.

Guatemala's civil aviation director Francis Argueta Aguirre has expressed condolences for pilot Steve Andelin, and Johanna Passarelli de Farr and Maria Luisa Schlesinger, two women struck on the ground. The Aeroclub of Guatemala, also on Twitter, announced the crash "with much sorrow and pain". "On the afternoon (Friday) an accident occurred that aggrieves our community," it said. Because of the accident, organisers suspended Saturday's show.

 

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
