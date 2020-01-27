3 Dead in Guatemala Red Bull Aerobatics Plane Crash
During a practice session, one day before the main event, the Red Bull team aerobatic plane crashed killing the pilot, and two women on the ground.
Planes at the Guatemala Red Bull Aerobatics event. (Image: Twitter/ Francis Argueta Aguirre)
Three people died in Guatemala when their Red Bull team aerobatic plane crashed during practice a day before a show Saturday, officials and organisers said. "We regret the tragic accident that occurred in Iztapa," on the Central American country's Pacific coast, Guatemala's civil aviation director, Francis Argueta, said on Twitter. The accident involved "the professional pilot of the Chambliss team sponsored by Red Bull," who was executing aerobatic manoeuvres ahead of an exhibition, Argueta said.
Guatemala's civil aviation director Francis Argueta Aguirre has expressed condolences for pilot Steve Andelin, and Johanna Passarelli de Farr and Maria Luisa Schlesinger, two women struck on the ground. The Aeroclub of Guatemala, also on Twitter, announced the crash "with much sorrow and pain". "On the afternoon (Friday) an accident occurred that aggrieves our community," it said. Because of the accident, organisers suspended Saturday's show.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
- accident
- Francis Argueta Aguirre
- guatamela civil aviation director
- Guatemala Red Bull Aerobatics Plane Crash
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Love Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai Singing Illegal Weapon, Watch Video
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- WhatsApp Users Beware: This Simple Trick Can Save Your Phone From Being Hacked
- #RIPMamba: From Trump to Obama, Fans Mourn Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant's Death
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch